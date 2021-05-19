Newcastle United take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Sheffield United

Newcastle United beat Sheffield United with a thumping 1-0 victory on Wednesday at St James' Park. Newcastle were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 4-3 to Manchester City. Sheffield U had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Everton. After today's result, Newcastle are in 17th place on the table and has 39 points while Sheffield U sit in 20th with 20 points after 37 matches.

Newcastle dominated the first half, with a goal from Joseph Willock just before half-time Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Newcastle, Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff and Andy Carroll, came on for Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joseph Willock. Sheffield U brought on Rhian Brewster and Femi Seriki, to replace Ben Osborn and Jayden Bogle.

The referee booked two players from Sheffield U, Oliver Norwood and Enda Stevens.

Newcastle will play away against Fulham, while Sheffield U will face Burnley at home.