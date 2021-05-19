Everton prevail in a narrow 1-0 home victory against Wolves

Everton defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Wednesday at Goodison Park. Both sides arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Everton were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Sheffield United. Wolves were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. As the table looks today, Everton and Wolves sit 8th and 12th places with 59 points and 45 points respectively.

After a goalless first half, Everton certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to an early goal from Richarlison in the 48th minute so at full time it was 1-0 to Everton.

Everton brought on Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Mason Holgate for Seamus Coleman, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Wolves brought on Willian Jose, Leander Dendoncker and Vitinha, to replace Morgan Gibbs-White, Willy Boly and Joao Moutinho.

The referee booked one player from Wolves, Nelson Semedo.

Everton will next travel to Manchester City, while Wolves will face Manchester United at home.