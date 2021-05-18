Visitors leave with nothing, as Brighton secure 3-2 home win against Man City

Manchester City on away loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. Brighton wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham United in their previous game. Man City, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-3 win against Newcastle United in their last match. After today's result, Brighton are in 15th place, with 41 points from 37 matches, while Man City sit in 1st, with 83 points from 37.

It was an impressive opening from Cityzens, thanks to an early goal from Ilkay Gundogan in the 2nd minute and managed to see out the first half 0-1.

Man City started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Phil Foden in the 48th minute. However, Brighton weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Leandro Trossard, 50 minutes in. The momentum was now with The Seagulls, who then scored again through a goal from Adam Webster, on 72 minutes to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Dan Burn made it 3-2 in the 76th minute to make it 3-2.

Brighton brought on Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana and Andi Zeqiri for Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Steven Alzate. Man City brought on Eric Garcia, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus, to replace Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

The referee booked Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Adam Webster and Robert Sanchez from Brighton. Man City had the worst of it though, with Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Fernandinho seeing yellow, and Joao Cancelo then sent off with a red.

Brighton will next travel to Arsenal, while Man City will face Everton at home.