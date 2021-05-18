Victory beyond reach for Man U, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Fulham

On Tuesday, Man U and Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Both Man U and Fulham came from defeats in their previous league games. Man U were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Leicester City. Fulham were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Southampton. As it stands, Man U and Fulham sit 2nd, (71 points) and 18th, (28 points), in the table respectively, after 37 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Red Devils, thanks to Edinson Cavani finding the net, on 15 minutes. The score at half time was 1-0.

Fulham took the initiative in the second half, with Joe Bryan finding the net, 76 minutes in. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Man U brought on Marcus Rashford, Amad Traore and Donny van de Beek for Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani. Fulham brought on Joachim Andersen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kenny Tete, to replace Harrison Reed, Fabio Carvalho and Ademola Lookman.

There were bookings for Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw from Man U, and Mario Lemina, Ademola Lookman and Alphonse Areola, for Fulham.

Man U will play their next fixture away against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Fulham will face Newcastle United at home.