No goals at the Stadio Olympico, as Lazio and Torino play out a draw

Tuesday's fixture between Lazio and Torino delivered a goalless draw at the Stadio Olympico. Both Lazio and Torino arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Lazio were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Roma. Torino, on the other hand, lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Spezia Calcio. As it stands, Lazio are currently 6th with 68 points from 25 matches, while Torino sit in 17th, with 36 points from 25.

For Lazio, Senad Lulic, Gonzalo Escalante, Patric, Marco Parolo and Andreas Pereira, came on for Mohamed Fares, Lucas Leiva, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu and Jean Akpa. Torino brought on Daniele Baselli, Simone Zaza and Simone Verdi, to replace Tomas Rincon, Antonio Sanabria and Andrea Belotti.

The referee booked Thomas Strakosha, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe and Andreas Pereira for Lazio.

Lazio will play away against Sassuolo, while Torino will face Benevento at home.