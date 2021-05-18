Leeds travel to Soton and secure victory

Leeds United defeat Southampton 2-0 on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium. Both Soton and Leeds arrived on the back of wins. Soton were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Fulham at home (3-1), the other to Crystal Palace at home (3-1). Leeds were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. As the table looks today, Soton and Leeds currently occupy 14th and 8th spots in the table, with 43 points and 56 points respectively after 37 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Leeds continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Patrick Bamford in the 73rd minute. The Whites then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Tyler Roberts just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-0.

Both managers used all substitutions. For Soton, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond and Ibrahima Diallo, came on for Che Adams, Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott, Leeds brought on Gaetano Berardi, Pascal Struijk and Tyler Roberts, to replace Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo Moreno.

The referee booked three players from Leeds, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk.

Soton will play their next fixture away against West Ham United, while Leeds will face West Bromwich Albion at home.