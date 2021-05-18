Chelsea work hard to secure a one goal win against Leicester

Chelsea beat Leicester City with a thumping 2-1 victory on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Arsenal in their last match. Leicester, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Manchester United. After today's result, Chelsea are in 3rd place on the table and has 67 points while Leicester sit in 4th with 66 points after 37 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Blues, with Antonio Rudiger finding the net just before half-time

Chelsea continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jorginho, 66 minutes in. In the end though, Leicester in the 76th minute pull-back following a Kelechi Iheanacho goal. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Chelsea.

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud, came on for N`Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner. Leicester replaced Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira with James Maddison and Marc Albrighton.

There were bookings for Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea, and Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira, for Leicester.

Chelsea will next travel to Aston Villa, while Leicester will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.