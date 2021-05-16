Visitors leave with nothing as Atleti see off Osasuna in 2-1 victory

Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano. Both Atleti and Osasuna arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Atleti were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Osasuna were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-2 victory against Cádiz. At the moment, Atleti are in 1st place, with 83 points from 37 matches, while Osasuna sit in 11th, with 44 points from 37.

After an un-eventful first half, Los Rojillos fought back the second half, thanks to Ante Budimir finding the net in the 75th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Renan Lodi in the 82nd minute, brought Atleti level. However they weren't finished yet and Luis Suarez made it 2-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Atleti, Renan Lodi, Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, Moussa Dembele and Geoffrey Kondogbia, came on for Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez. Osasuna replaced Roberto Torres, Enric Gallego, Lucas Torro and Ezequiel Avila with Jony, Ante Budimir, Enrique Barja and Darko Brasanac.

There were bookings for Luis Suarez from Atleti, and Ante Budimir and Darko Brasanac, for Osasuna.

Atleti will next play Real Valladolid away, with Osasuna facing Real Sociedad at home.