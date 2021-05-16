Villarreal on fire, scoring 4 without reply at the Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal's 4-0 win over Seville on Sunday, was hard fought at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Villarreal were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Seville were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Valencia. As it stands, Villarreal are in 7th place on the table and has 58 points while Seville sit in 4th with 74 points after 37 matches.

The Yellow Submarine didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Carlos Bacca opening the rout, 34 minutes in. Villarreal then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a effort from Carlos Bacca just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Villarreal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gerard Moreno finding the net, 66 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Carlos Bacca at the 79 minute mark with a final score of 4-0.

For Villarreal, Daniel Raba, Alex Baena, Fer Nino, Francis Coquelin and Jaume Costa, came on for Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Dani Parejo and Alberto Moreno. Seville replaced Youssef En-Nesyri, Nemanja Gudelj, Oscar, Munir El Haddadi and Franco Vazquez with Luuk De Jong, Papu Gomez, Suso, Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos.

Villarreal will play their next game away against R Madrid, while Seville will face Alaves at home.