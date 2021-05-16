Real Sociedad score 4, in resounding win against Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad's 4-1 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, was hard fought at the Reale Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Real were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Atletico Madrid. Valladolid were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Villarreal. As it stands, Real are in 5th place on the table and has 59 points while Valladolid sit in 19th with 31 points after 37 matches.

Real started strongly in the first half, with Alexander Isak opening the rout after only 6 minutes. The momentum was now with The White and Blues, who then scored again through a 2nd effort from Alexander Isak at the 16 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Real looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from David Silva at the 28 minute mark to establish a 3-0. The White and Blues then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Adnan Januzaj, 35 minutes in, to take a 4-0 lead into half time.

Pucelle took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Marcos De Sousa at the 82 minute mark. The game ended with a 4-1 win for Real.

For Real, Martin Zubimendi, Portu, Jon Bautista, Roberto Lopez and Joseba Zaldua, came on for Illarramendi, Alexander Isak, Adnan Januzaj, David Silva and Nacho Monreal. Valladolid brought on Shon Weissman, Toni Villa, Michel Herrero and Marcos De Sousa, to replace Luis Perez, Ruben Alcaraz, Jota and Kenan Kodro.

The referee booked Adnan Januzaj and Jon Bautista from Real. Valladolid had the worst of it though, with Lucas Olaza, Ruben Alcaraz, Kike Perez and Marcos De Sousa seeing yellow, and Roberto then sent off with a red.

Real will play away against Osasuna, while Valladolid will face Atletico Madrid at home.