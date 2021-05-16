Points secure for Getafe as they ease past Levante 2-1

Getafe beat Levante with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Celta Vigo. Levante, on the other hand, secured a point against Barcelona in their previous match. As things stand, Getafe are in 16th place on the table and has 37 points while Levante sit in 13th with 40 points after 37 matches.

Getafe started the game well, with Carles Alena giving Getafe the lead, 13 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Gonzalo Melero equalised for The Frogs, 30 minutes in and seeing the first half out 1-1.

Deep Blues rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Takefusa Kubo in the 84th minute, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Getafe, Jaime Mata, Allan Nyom, Cucho Hernandez, Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez and Takefusa Kubo, came on for Angel Rodriguez, Enes Ünal, Carles Alena, Damian Suarez and Marc Cucurella. Levante brought on Oscar Duarte, Sergio Leon, Roger Marti, Giorgi Kochorashvili and Jorge Miramon for Ruben Vezo, Dani Gomez, Alejandro Cantero, Jose Luis Morales and Coke.

The referee booked Cucho Hernandez, Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, Takefusa Kubo and David Soria and David Timor saw the red card, for Getafe.

Getafe will next travel to Granada, while Levante will face Cádiz at home.