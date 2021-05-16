Points secure for Elche, following a hard fought win

Elche beat Cádiz with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Both teams came from defeats in their previous league games. Cádiz were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-2 to Osasuna. Elche, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Alaves. As it stands, Cádiz and Elche currently occupy 12th and 18th spots in the table, with 43 points and 33 points respectively after 37 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Cádiz, with Jose Mari giving Cádiz the lead in the 15th minute and seeing the first half out 1-0.

Elche continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Pere Milla, 58 minutes in. The momentum was now with Elche, who then scored again through a goal from Diego Gonzalez at the 64 minute mark to establish a 2-1. Elche then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Fidel just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Cádiz, Jairo Izquierdo, Pedro Alcala, Alvaro Negredo, Augusto Fernandez and Ruben Sobrino, came on for Alfonso Espino, Jens Jonsson, Ivan Saponjic, Ivan Alejo and Jose Mari. Elche brought on Guido Carrillo, Ivan Marcone, Miguel Cifuentes and Helibelton Palacios for Pablo Piatti, Omenuke Mfulu, Josan and Lucas Boye.

There were bookings for Ivan Alejo, Anthony Lozano and Fali from Cádiz. For Elche, Gonzalo Verdu, Josan, Fidel and Diego Gonzalez saw yellow.

Cádiz will next travel to Levante, while Elche will face Athletic Bilbao at home.