No home advantage for Everton, as Sheffield U take all 3 points (1-0)

Sheffield United beat Everton with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at Goodison Park. Everton were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against West Ham United. Sheffield U, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Crystal Palace. As the table looks today, Everton are in 8th place, with 56 points from 36 matches, while Sheffield U sit in 20th, with 20 points from 36.

Sheffield U started the game well, with Daniel Jebbison finding the net after only 7 minutes, finalising the first half 0-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Everton, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Andre Gomes, came on for Mason Holgate, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

There were bookings for James Rodriguez from Everton, and Chris Basham, George Baldock and Jack Robinson, for Sheffield U.

Everton will play at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Sheffield U will face Newcastle United away.