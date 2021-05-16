Napoli take all 3 points, after 2-0 victory against Fiorentina

Napoli strolled past Fiorentina with a 2-0 win on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Cagliari in their previous match whilst Napoli were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Udinese and Spezia Calcio. As it stands, Fiorentina are currently 13th with 39 points from 37 matches, while Napoli sit in 3rd, with 76 points from 37.

After an un-eventful first half, Napoli continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Lorenzo Insigne, 56 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lorenzo Venuti at the 67 minute mark to make it 2-0.

For Fiorentina, Valentin Eysseric, Igor, Jose Callejon and Christian Kouame, came on for Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura and Franck Ribery. Napoli brought on Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Andrea Petagna, to replace Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski and Victor Osimhen.

The referee booked eight players. Nikola Milenkovic, Franck Ribery, Martin Caceres, Gaetano Castrovilli and German Pezzella from Fiorentina, who saw yellow cards and Bartlomiej Dragowski, sent off with a red, as well as for Napoli Amir Rrahmani and Nikita Contini also seeing yellows.

Fiorentina will next play Crotone away, with Napoli facing Hellas Verona at home.