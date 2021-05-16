Mission accomplished for Palace as they secure a 3-2 home win against Villa

Crystal Palace defeat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Palace were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United whilst Villa were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Manchester United. As things stand, Palace and Villa currently occupy 13th and 11th spots in the table, with 44 points and 49 points respectively after 36 matches.

Villa found the net first, thanks to John McGinn finding the net at the 17 minute mark. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Christian Benteke in the 32nd minute, brought Palace level. However, The Villa, 34 minutes in found the back of the net via a Anwar El Ghazi goal, finishing the first half 1-2.

The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Wilfried Zaha finding the net at the 75 minute mark. Palace then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Tyrick Mitchell at the 84 minute mark to make it 3-2.

For Palace, James Tomkins, came on for James McCarthy. Villa replaced Jack Grealish, Keinan Davis and Wesley with Bertrand Traore, Jacob Ramsey and Anwar El Ghazi.

There were bookings for Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha from Palace, and John McGinn and Kortney Hause, for Villa.

Palace will next play Arsenal at home, with Villa facing Tottenham Hotspur away.