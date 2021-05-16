Mission accomplished for Alaves as they secure a 4-2 home win against Granada

Granada on away loss to Alaves at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday. Alaves were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against Elche. Granada had lost their previous match against R Madrid. As it stands, Alaves and Granada sit 15th, (38 points) and 10th, (45 points), spots respectively, after 37 matches.

Alaves started the first half well, with a goal from Pere Pons, 8 minutes in. The glorious one looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ruben Duarte in the 21st minute to establish a 2-0. However, Granada at the 31 minute mark pull-back via a Jorge Molina goal, which saw the first half end 2-1.

Nasrids took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Antonio Puertas, 63 minutes in. However, each side looked hungry to win and Alaves then found the back of the net at the 66 minute mark thanks to Joselu, taking the score to 3-2. However they weren't finished yet and Luis Rioja made it 4-2 at the 72 minute mark to make it 4-2.

For Alaves, Facundo Pellistri, Manu Garcia, Borja Sainz, Ximo Navarro and John Guidetti, came on for Luis Rioja, Lucas Perez, Tomas Pina, Martin Aguirregabiria and Joselu. Granada brought on Fede Vico, Antonio Puertas, German Sanchez, Darwin Machis and Domingos Quina, to replace Maxime Gonalons, Adrian Marin, Nehuen Perez, Alberto Soro and Yan Eteki.

There were bookings for John Guidetti and Manu Garcia from Alaves. For Granada, Nehuen Perez, Yan Eteki, Domingos Duarte and Quini saw yellow.

Alaves will play away against Seville, while Granada will face Getafe at home.