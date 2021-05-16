Milan and Cagliari share points, in a goal-less draw

Milan were held to 0-0 draw by Cagliari down on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Milan were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Torino away (7-0), the other to Juventus away (3-0). Cagliari, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Milan and Cagliari currently occupy 4th and 16th spots in the league, with 76 points and 37 points respectively after 37 matches.

For Milan, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo, Diogo Dalot, Soualiho Meite and Mario Mandzukic, came on for Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Davide Calabria, Ismael Bennacer and Hakan Calhanoglu. Cagliari replaced Leonardo Pavoletti, Razvan Marin, Luca Ceppitelli, Alessandro Deiola and Andrea Carboni for Alberto Cerri, Alfred Duncan, Ragnar Klavan, Kwadwo Asamoah and Daniele Rugani.

There were bookings for Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria from Milan, and Razvan Marin and Andrea Carboni, for Cagliari.

Milan will next travel to Atalanta, while Cagliari will face Genoa at home.