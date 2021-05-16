Liverpool beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at The Hawthorns

Liverpool's 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, was hard fought at The Hawthorns. West Brom were looking to get back winning ways after losing 3-1 to Arsenal in their previous fixture. Liverpool, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Southampton. As the table looks today, West Brom and Liverpool currently occupy 19th and 5th spots in the table, with 26 points and 63 points respectively after 36 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for West Brom, with Hal Robson-Kanu giving The Baggies the lead, 15 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Mohamed Salah equalised for The Reds at the 33 minute mark, which saw the first half end 1-1.

Liverpool continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Alisson just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For West Brom, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jake Livermore and Karlan Ahearne-Grant, came on for Grady Diangana, Okay Yokuslu and Hal Robson-Kanu. Liverpool brought on Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum for Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams.

West Brom will play their next fixture at home against West Ham United, while Liverpool will face Burnley away.