Jubilant Celta take all 3 points against Barca, in a 2-1 win

Celta Vigo enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Barca at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Barca wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Levante in their previous game while Celta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Getafe and Villarreal. As the table looks today, Barca are currently 3rd with 76 points from 37 matches, while Celta sit in 8th, with 53 points from 37.

Barca started the first half well, thanks to Lionel Messi giving Los Blaugranas the lead in the 28th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Santi Mina equalised for The Sky Blues at the 38 minute mark to see out the first half 1-1.

Celta continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Santi Mina finding the net again just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Barca, Riqui Puig, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Trincao and Miralem Pjanic, came on for Pedri, Gerard Pique, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Moriba Ilaix. Celta brought on Augusto Solari, Miguel Baeza and Hugo Sotelo, to replace Nolito, Iago Aspas and Fran Beltran.

The referee booked Riqui Puig and Clement Lenglet from Barca and Clement Lenglet (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Celta's Carlos Dominguez also received a yellow.

Barca will next play Eibar away, with Celta facing Real Betis at home.