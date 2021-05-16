Huesca suffer at the hands of Betis as home team is triumphant

Real Betis strolled past Huesca with a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Betis wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Eibar in their previous game. Huesca, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao. As the table looks today, Betis and Huesca currently occupy 6th and 17th spots in the table, with 58 points and 33 points respectively after 37 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Betis applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Borja Iglesias at the 57 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Betis, Diego Lainez, Cristian Tello, Andres Guardado and Loren Moron, came on for Joaquin, Rodri, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias. Huesca replaced Gaston Silva, Sergio Gomez, Pedro Lopez, Dani Escriche and Pedro Mosquera with Denis Vavro, Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico and Dimitrios Siovas.

The referee booked Diego Lainez from Betis. Huesca had the worst of it though, with Mikel Rico, Javi Galan, Dimitrios Siovas, Sandro Ramirez and David Ferreiro seeing yellow, and Dani Escriche then sent off with a red.

Betis will next play Celta Vigo away, with Huesca facing Valencia at home.