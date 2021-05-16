Home defeat for Athletic Bilbao, as RMA secure the win

Athletic Bilbao fell to a home defeat at the hands of R Madrid at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Huesca while RMA were coming off the back of a 4-1 win against Granada. As the table looks today, Athletic Bilbao are in 9th place, with 46 points from 37 matches, while RMA sit in 2nd, with 81 points from 37.

After an un-eventful first half, RMA continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Nacho, 68 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Athletic Bilbao, Mikel Vesga, Asier Villalibre, Raul Garcia, Unai Lopez and Ibai Gomez, came on for Dani Garcia, Inaki Williams, Jon Morcillo, Oihan Sancet and Unai Vencedor. RMA brought on Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, to replace Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

The referee booked Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao and Raul Garcia went off with a red card, while RMA's Nacho and Federico Valverde also received a yellow.

Athletic Bilbao will play their next game away against Elche, while RMA will face Villarreal at home.