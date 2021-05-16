Easy win for Valencia, as they put 4 past Eibar

Valencia eased past Eibar in a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the Mestalla. Valencia were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Seville whilst Eibar secured a point against Real Betis in their previous match. At the moment, Valencia and Eibar currently occupy 14th and 20th spots in the league, with 39 points and 30 points respectively after 37 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Bats, with an early goal from Goncalo Guedes in the 3rd minute. Valencia looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Carlos Soler, 19 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Valencia looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Carlos Soler, 30 minutes in to establish a 3-0. However, The Gunsmiths secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Bryan Salvatierra, 38 minutes in, to take a 3-1 lead into half time.

Valencia started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early second effort from Goncalo Guedes in the 49th minute, which sealed the victory for Valencia.

For Valencia, Uros Racic, Cristiano Piccini, Manu Vallejo, Kevin Gameiro and Eliaquim Mangala, came on for Daniel Wass, Thierry Correia, Kang In Lee, Maxi Gomez and Mouctar Diakhaby. Eibar brought on Sergi Enrich, Bryan Salvatierra, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop and Aleix Garcia, to replace Yoshinori Muto, Kevin Rodrigues, Roberto Correa, Edu Exposito and Miguel Atienza.

Valencia will play away against Huesca, while Eibar will face Barcelona at home.