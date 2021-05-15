Werder Bremen succumb to Augsburg with 2-0 defeat at the WWK Arena

Augsburg snatched all three points from Werder Bremen in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the WWK Arena. Augsburg were looking to get back winning ways after losing 2-1 to Stuttgart in their previous fixture. Werder are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Augsburg are in 12th place on the table and has 36 points while Werder sit in 16th with 31 points after 33 matches.

After a goalless first half, Augsburg piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Rani Khedira at the 57 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Daniel Caligiuri made it 2-0 just before the final whistle to make it 2-0.

For Augsburg, Laszlo Benes, Daniel Caligiuri, Alfred Finnbogason and Michael Gregoritsch, came on for Jan Moravek, Marco Richter, Florian Niederlechner and Andre Hahn. Werder brought on Milot Rashica, Marco Friedl, Yuya Osako and Patrick Erras, to replace Davie Selke, Omer Toprak, Leonardo Bittencourt and Maximilian Eggestein.

Augsburg and Werder played a rough game where the referee sanctioned Augsburg with yellow cards to Rafal Gikiewicz, Marco Richter and Andre Hahn and with red card to Ruben Vargas, while from Werder Christian Gross and Niklas Moisander were booked and red to Christian Gross (2 yellow cards).

Augsburg will next travel to Bayern Munich, while Werder will face B Mönchengladbach at home.