Stuttgart earn hard-fought win over B Mönchengladbach

Gladbach were defeated at home by Stuttgart at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Gladbach were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 6-0 to Bayern Munich. Stuttgart, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Augsburg. As things stand, Gladbach are in 8th place, with 46 points from 33 matches, while Stuttgart sit in 9th, with 45 points from 33.

Gladbach started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Lars Stindl finding the net just before half-time

The Reds continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Wataru Endo finding the net, 72 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic, 77 minutes in with a final score of 2-1.

For Gladbach, Valentino Lazaro, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo and Hannes Wolf, came on for Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Alassane Plea and Christoph Kramer. Stuttgart replaced Pascal Stenzel, Darko Churlinov, Gonzalo Castro, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Daniel Didavi with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Erik Thommy, Borna Sosa, Sasa Kalajdzic and Philipp Forster.

There were bookings for Ramy Bensebaini and Denis Zakaria from Gladbach. For Stuttgart, Philipp Forster, Roberto Massimo, Gonzalo Castro and Wataru Endo saw yellow.

Gladbach will next play Werder Bremen away, with Stuttgart facing Arminia Bielefeld at home.