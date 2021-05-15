Schalke prevail in a narrow 4-3 home victory against Frankfurt

Schalke beats Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on Saturday at the Veltins-Arena. Schalke were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Hoffenheim. Frankfurt are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Schalke are in 18th place, with 16 points from 33 matches, while Frankfurt sit in 5th, with 57 points from 33.

The Royal Blues started strongly in the first half, thanks to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar giving Schalke the lead, on 15 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Andre Silva equalised for The Eagles in the 29th minute and seeing the first half out 1-1.

Frankfurt staged a comeback in the second half, with Evan N`Dicka finding the net in the 51st minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Blendi Idrizi at the 52 minute mark brought Schalke level. Schalke looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Florian Flick, 60 minutes in to establish a 3-2. The momentum was now with Schalke, who then scored again through a goal from Matthew Hoppe in the 64th minute to establish a 4-2. Frankfurt in turn, then responded at the 72 minute mark increasing their lead with a second effort from Andre Silva. The final result, Schalke 4, Frankfurt 3.

For Schalke, Matthew Hoppe, Goncalo Paciencia, Henning Matriciani and Steven Skrzybski, came on for Mark Uth, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Mehmet-Can Aydin and Blendi Idrizi. Frankfurt replaced Sebastian Rode, Ajdin Hrustic, Luka Jovic, Steven Zuber and Ragnar Ache with Evan N`Dicka, Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes and Tuta.

The referee booked Timothy Chandler and Ragnar Ache for Frankfurt.

Schalke will next play FC Köln away, with Frankfurt facing SC Freiburg at home.