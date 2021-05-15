Points shared, as Hertha play out a goal-less draw at the Olympiastadion

Hertha were held to 0-0 draw by Cologne down on Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Hertha wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld in their previous game. Cologne were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against SC Freiburg. As it stands, Hertha are in 14th place on the table and has 35 points while Cologne sit in 17th with 30 points after 33 matches.

For Hertha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Jonas Michelbrink, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Marten Winkler, came on for Jordan Torunarigha, Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Nemanja Radonjic and Jessic Ngankam. Cologne replaced Florian Kainz, Dominick Drexler, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Sebastian Andersson and Benno Erik Schmitz for Jannes Horn, Marius Wolf, Salih Ozcan, Jan Thielmann and Kingsley Ehizibue.

There were bookings for Dedryck Boyata and Jordan Torunarigha from Hertha, and Ellyes Skhiri and Ismail Jakobs, for Cologne.

Hertha will next play Hoffenheim away, with Cologne facing Schalke at home.