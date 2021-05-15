Leeds cruise past Burnley, scoring 4 without reply at Turf Moor

Leeds United beat Burnley with a thumping 4-0 victory on Saturday at Turf Moor. Both Burnley and Leeds arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Burnley had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match. Leeds, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match. After today's result, Burnley are currently 15th with 39 points from 36 matches, while Leeds sit in 10th, with 53 points from 36.

It was an impressive opening from The Whites, with Mateusz Klich opening the rout just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-1.

Leeds continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jack Harrison finding the net at the 59 minute mark. The momentum was now with Leeds, who then scored again through a goal from Rodrigo Moreno, on 77 minutes to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Rodrigo Moreno, 79 minutes in with a final score of 4-0.

Burnley brought on Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and Johann Gudmundsson for Matej Vydra, Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil. Leeds brought on Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Roberts and Ian Poveda, to replace Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and Raphinha.

There were bookings for Ashley Westwood from Burnley, and Kalvin Phillips, for Leeds.

Burnley will next play Liverpool at home, with Leeds facing Southampton away.