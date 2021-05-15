Juventus take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Internazionale

Internazionale on away loss to Juve at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both Juve and Inter arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Juve were looking to continue their run, following a 3-1 victory against Sassuolo whilst Inter were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Roma and Sampdoria. As it stands, Juve and Inter sit 4th, (75 points) and 1st, (88 points), spots respectively, after 37 matches.

Juve started strongly in the first half, with Cristiano Ronaldo giving The Old Lady the lead at the 24 minute mark. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Romelu Lukaku at the 35 minute mark, brought Nerazzurri level. However, Juve just before half-time reestablished their lead thanks to a Juan Cuadrado goal. The score at half time was 2-1.

Inter took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Giorgio Chiellini in the 83rd minute. Juve in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a 2nd effort from Juan Cuadrado. The game ended with a 3-2 home victory.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Juve, Weston McKennie, Alvaro Morata and Merih Demiral, came on for Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa, Inter brought on Ivan Perisic, Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino to replace Matteo Darmian, Christian Eriksen and Alessandro Bastoni.

Juve and Inter played a rough game where the referee sanctioned Juve with yellow cards to Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado and with red card to Rodrigo Bentancur (2 yellow cards), while from Inter Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni and Marcelo Brozovic were booked and red to Marcelo Brozovic (2 yellow cards).

Juve will next travel to Bologna, while Inter will face Udinese at home.