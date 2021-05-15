Depleted Torino stunned by Spezia Calcio, in a 4-1 defeat at the Stadio Alberto Picco

Spezia Calcio ease to a comfortable 4-1 win at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were looking for a victory following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Sampdoria in their previous game. Torino lost 7-0 in the last match they played against AC Milan. At the moment, Spezia are in 15th place on the table and has 38 points while Torino sit in 17th with 35 points after 37 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Spezia, with Riccardo Saponara opening the rout in the 19th minute. Spezia then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from M'bala Nzola just before half-time. The first half ended 2-0.

Torino started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Andrea Belotti, 55 minutes in. However, Spezia increased their lead following another M'bala Nzola goal at the 74 minute mark to make it 3-1. Spezia then netted again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Martin Erlic, 84 minutes in with a final score of 4-1.

For Spezia, Leo Sena, Diego Farias, Nahuel Estevez and Martin Erlic, came on for Matteo Ricci, Kevin Agudelo, Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Saponara. Torino brought on Simone Verdi, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Simone Zaza, Alessandro Buongiorno and Daniele Baselli, to replace Mergim Vojvoda, Armando Izzo, Antonio Sanabria, Sasa Lukic and Tomas Rincon.

There were bookings for Kevin Agudelo, Tommaso Pobega and Diego Farias from Spezia. For Torino, Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Alessandro Buongiorno, Bremer and Simone Verdi saw yellow.

Torino and Spezia will next play at home to Benevento and Roma respectively.