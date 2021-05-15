Bayer drop points against Union Berlin in 1-1 draw

On Saturday, Bayer and Union Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw at the Bay Arena. Bayer wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Werder Bremen in their previous match. Union Berlin, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Wolfsburg. Following today's result, Bayer are in 6th place, with 52 points from 33 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 7th, with 47 points from 33.

The Company's Eleven found the net first, thanks to Florian Wirtz giving Bayer the lead in the 26th minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Union Berlin took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo, 72 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Bayer, Karim Bellarabi, Demarai Gray and Sven Bender, came on for Nadiem Amiri, Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz. Union Berlin brought on Joel Pohjanpalo, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marius Bulter, Sheraldo Becker and Sebastian Griesbeck, to replace Petar Musa, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher Lenz, Christopher Trimmel and Christian Gentner.

There were bookings for Nadiem Amiri and Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer, and Marcus Ingvartsen and Robert Andrich, for Union Berlin.

Bayer will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Union Berlin will face RB Leipzig at home.