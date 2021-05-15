Atalanta squeeze past Genoa in 4-3 victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Genoa on Saturday lost to Atalanta on a home defeat at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Genoa were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Atalanta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Benevento and Parma. As it stands, Genoa are in 14th place, with 39 points from 37 matches, while Atalanta sit in 2nd, with 78 points from 37.

Atalanta started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata in the 9th minute. The Goddess looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi at the 26 minute mark to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Robin Gosens just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-3.

The Griffin started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Eldor Shomurodov in the 48th minute. However, Atalanta increased their lead 4-1 thanks to a goal from Mario Pasalic, 51 minutes in. However, Genoa weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Goran Pandev, 67 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Eldor Shomurodov, 84 minutes in with a final score of 4-3.

For Genoa, Eldor Shomurodov, Giuseppe Caso, Goran Pandev, Manolo Portanova and Steeve Mike Eboua Ebongue, came on for Francesco Cassata, Miha Zajc, Mattia Destro, Paolo Ghiglione and Filippo Melegoni. Atalanta brought on Matteo Pessina, Mario Pasalic, Sam Lammers, Jose Luis Palomino and Luis Muriel, to replace Remo Freuler, Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Robin Gosens and Aleksey Miranchuk.

There were bookings for Nicolo Rovella from Genoa, and Berat Djimsiti and Rafael Toloi, for Atalanta.

Genoa will next play Cagliari away, with Atalanta facing AC Milan at home.