Arminia fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim

Arminia were held to 1-1 draw by Hoffenheim down on Saturday at the Schüco Arena. Arminia arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with BSC in their previous game. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, were coming from a 4-2 win against Schalke. As the table looks today, Arminia are in 15th place, with 32 points from 33 matches, while Hoffenheim sit in 11th, with 40 points from 33.

Hoffenheim started the game well, with an early goal from Andrej Kramaric in the 5th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Andreas Voglsammer equalised for Arminia at the 23 minute mark to see out the first half 1-1. The second half was uneventful with no goals and little action at either end.

For Arminia, Marcel Hartel, Cebio Soukou, Fabian Kunze and Sven Schipplock, came on for Masaya Okugawa, Andreas Voglsammer, Arne Maier and Ritsu Doan. Hoffenheim replaced Robert Skov, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin Akpoguma and Sargis Adamyan for Mijat Gacinovic, Marco John, Kevin Vogt and Georginio Rutter.

There were bookings for Anderson Lucoqui from Arminia, and Sargis Adamyan and Mijat Gacinovic, for Hoffenheim.

Arminia will next travel to Stuttgart, while Hoffenheim will face BSC at home.