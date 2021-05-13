Visitors secure victory as Villarreal beat Valladolid 2-0

Valladolid on Thursday lost to Villarreal on a home defeat at José Zorrilla. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Valladolid arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-0 to Valencia. Villarreal, on the other hand, lost 4-2 in the last match they played against Celta Vigo. As it stands, Valladolid are in 18th place, with 31 points from 36 matches, while Villarreal sit in 6th, with 55 points from 36.

After a goalless first half, The Yellow Submarine continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gerard Moreno giving Villarreal the lead, 68 minutes in. Villarreal then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Etienne Capoue just before the final whistle to make it 2-0.

For Valladolid, Ruben Alcaraz, Sergi Guardiola, Kiko Olivas, Marcos De Sousa and Michel Herrero, came on for Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Toni Villa and Oscar Plano. Villarreal brought on Yeremi Pino, Alex Baena and Alberto Moreno, to replace Paco Alcacer, Manu Trigueros and Moi Gomez.

There were bookings for Jawad El Yamiq, Kiko Olivas and Sergi Guardiola from Valladolid, and Etienne Capoue, for Villarreal.

Valladolid will next travel to Real Sociedad, while Villarreal will face Seville at home.