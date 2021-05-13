Villa and Everton fail to score at Villa Park

Thursday's fixture between Villa and Everton delivered a goalless draw at Villa Park. Villa were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-1 to Manchester United. Everton, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against West Ham United in their last match. As it stands, Villa are in 11th place on the table and has 49 points while Everton sit in 7th with 56 points after 19 matches.

For Villa, Ahmed Elmohamady, Jacob Ramsey and Jack Grealish, came on for Matty Cash, Ross Barkley and Bertrand Traore. Everton brought on Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Seamus Coleman.

There were bookings for Bertrand Traore and John McGinn from Villa. For Everton, Gylfi Sigurdsson saw yellow.

Villa will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Everton will face Sheffield United at home.