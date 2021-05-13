A bad day for Granada, as they concede 4 at home

R Madrid snatched all three points from Granada in a 4-1 victory on Thursday, at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Granada were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Real Betis. RMA secured a point against Seville in their previous match. At the moment, Granada are in 10th place, with 45 points from 36 matches, while RMA sit in 2nd, with 78 points from 36.

Los Blancos didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Luka Modric opening the rout after 17 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Rodrygo made it 2-0 just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-2.

Nasrids took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Jorge Molina, 71 minutes in. However, RMA increased their lead with a Alvaro Odriozola goal at the 75 minute mark to make it 3-1. However they weren't finished yet and Karim Benzema made it 4-1, on 76 minutes with a final score of 4-1.

For Granada, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Domingos Quina, Adrian Marin and Nehuen Perez, came on for Fede Vico, Darwin Machis, Yan Eteki, Antonio Puertas and German Sanchez. RMA brought on Alvaro Odriozola, Marco Asensio, Isco, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, to replace Marvin Park, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

There were bookings for Jorge Molina, Yan Eteki and Domingos Quina from Granada. For RMA, Eder Militao, Luka Modric and Nacho saw yellow.

RMA and Granada will next play away to Athletic Bilbao and Alaves respectively.