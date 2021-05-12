Visitors leave with nothing, as Huesca secure 1-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao fell to an away defeat at the hands of Huesca at El Alcoraz on Wednesday. Huesca were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Cádiz. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, secured a point against Osasuna in their previous match. After today's result, Huesca are in 17th place on the table and has 33 points while Athletic Bilbao sit in 9th with 46 points after 36 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Huesca piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Sandro Ramirez, 61 minutes in. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 1-0 to Huesca.

For Huesca, Idrissa Doumbia, Sergio Gomez, Dani Escriche, Pedro Lopez and Pedro Mosquera, came on for Sandro Ramirez, Mikel Rico, Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo and David Ferreiro. Athletic Bilbao brought on Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Unai Vencedor and Inaki Williams, to replace Jon Morcillo, Ibai Gomez, Mikel Vesga and Asier Villalibre.

The referee booked one player from Athletic Bilbao, Unai Lopez.

Huesca will play their next game away against Real Betis, while Athletic Bilbao will face R Madrid at home.