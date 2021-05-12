Visitors leave with nothing, as Celta secure 1-0 home win against Getafe

Celta Vigo beat Getafe with a thumping 1-0 victory on Wednesday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Celta were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Villarreal away and Levante at home, by 4-2 and 2-0 respectively. Getafe, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Eibar. As things stand, Celta are in 8th place on the table and has 50 points while Getafe sit in 16th with 34 points after 36 matches.

The Sky Blues started strongly in the first half, thanks to Nolito giving Celta the lead at the 24 minute mark to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Celta, Augusto Solari, Jordan William Holsgrove and Hugo Mallo, came on for Nolito, Brais Mendez and Santi Mina. Getafe brought on Takefusa Kubo and Jaime Mata, to replace Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez and Enes Ünal.

There were bookings for Denis Suarez from Celta. For Getafe, Damian Suarez, Chema and Mathias Olivera saw yellow.

Celta will next travel to Barcelona, while Getafe will face Levante at home.