Visiting Valencia left with nothing after Seville take all 3 points

Valencia fell to an away defeat at the hands of Seville at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday. Seville wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with R Madrid in their previous game. Valencia, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid in their last match. After today's result, Seville are in 4th place, with 74 points from 36 matches, while Valencia sit in 14th, with 39 points from 36.

Following a goalless first half, Seville applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri finding the net at the 66 minute mark. The final result, Seville 1, Valencia 0.

For Seville, Marcos Acuna, Fernando, Papu Gomez, Lucas Ocampos and Ivan Rakitic, came on for Sergio Escudero, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Oscar and Suso. Valencia brought on Denis Cheryshev, Cristiano Piccini, Kevin Gameiro, Jose Luis Gaya and Yunus Musah, to replace Manu Vallejo, Thierry Correia, Hugo Guillamon, Lato Toni and Maxi Gomez.

There were bookings for Sergio Escudero and Nemanja Gudelj from Seville. For Valencia, Carlos Soler and Gabriel Paulista saw yellow.

Seville will next play Villarreal away, with Valencia facing Eibar at home.