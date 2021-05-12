Cagliari and Fiorentina fail to find the net

On Wednesday, Cagliari and Fiorentina were held to a 0-0 draw at the Sardegna Arena. Both Cagliari and Fiorentina arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Cagliari were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Fiorentina, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Lazio. After today's result, Cagliari are in 15th place, with 36 points from 36 matches, while Fiorentina sit in 13th, with 39 points from 36.

For Cagliari, Andrea Carboni, Alessandro Deiola and Alberto Cerri, came on for Gabriele Zappa, Razvan Marin and Babis Lykogiannis. Fiorentina brought on Pietro Terracciano, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Venuti, to replace Bartlomiej Dragowski, Christian Kouame, Giacomo Bonaventura and Martin Caceres.

There were bookings for Babis Lykogiannis from Cagliari. For Fiorentina, Erick Pulgar and Martin Caceres saw yellow.

Cagliari will next play AC Milan away, with Fiorentina facing Napoli at home.