Jubilant Alaves take all 3 points against Elche, in a 2-0 win

Alaves' 2-0 win over Elche on Tuesday, was hard fought at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-0 to Real Sociedad. Alaves, on the other hand, were unable to beat Levante in a 2-2 draw. As things stand, Elche and Alaves currently occupy 19th and 15th spots in the table, with 30 points and 35 points respectively after 36 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Alaves, with Joselu finding the net just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

The glorious one started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to a goal from Luis Rioja, 54 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

For Elche, Pablo Piatti, Victor Rodriguez, Pere Milla and Nino, came on for Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Josema and Ivan Marcone. Alaves brought on Facundo Pellistri, Jota, Ximo Navarro and Deyverson, to replace Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons and Joselu.

There were bookings for Omenuke Mfulu from Elche, and Edgar Mendez, Alberto Rodriguez and Tomas Pina, for Alaves.

Elche will play their next fixture away against Cádiz, while Alaves will face Granada at home.