Visitors stun Genoa, as Sassuolo secure a 2-1 victory

Sassuolo enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. Genoa were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Lazio whilst Sassuolo had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Atalanta. As the table looks today, Genoa and Sassuolo are 14th, (36 points) and 7th, (56 points), spots respectively, after 35 matches.

Sassuolo started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Giacomo Raspadori, 14 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-1.

Neroverdi continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Domenico Berardi at the 66 minute mark. The Griffin in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Davide Zappacosta and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Genoa, Eldor Shomurodov, Gianluca Scamacca, Nicolo Rovella, Francesco Cassata and Marko Pjaca, came on for Paolo Ghiglione, Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev, Valon Behrami and Miha Zajc. Sassuolo brought on Gregoire Defrel, Lukas Haraslin, Pedro Obiang, Francesco Caputo and Mehdi Bourabia, to replace Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli.

The referee booked Davide Zappacosta and Francesco Cassata for Genoa.

Genoa will next travel to Bologna, while Sassuolo will face Juventus at home.