Visitors leave with nothing as Wolves see off Brighton in 2-1 victory

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Brighton & Hove Albion with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in their previous game. Brighton were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Leeds United. As the table looks today, Wolves are in 12th place, with 45 points from 35 matches, while Brighton sit in 15th, with 37 points from 35.

The Seagulls started the first half well, with Lewis Dunk giving Brighton the lead, on 13 minutes to see out the first half 0-1.

Wolves continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Adama Traore finding the net in the 76th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Morgan Gibbs-White just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Wolves, Adama Traore, Willian Jose and Leander Dendoncker, came on for Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence and Vitinha, Brighton brought on Alexis MacAllister, Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri, to replace Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck.

The referee booked Max Kilman and Conor Coady from Wolves. Brighton had the worst of it though, with Robert Sanchez and Yves Bissouma seeing yellow, and Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay then sent off with a red.

Wolves will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur, while Brighton will face West Ham United at home.