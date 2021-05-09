Victory beyond reach for Verona, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Torino

On Sunday, Verona and Torino were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Verona arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Spezia Calcio in their previous game. Torino were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Parma. As the table looks today, Verona are in 10th place on the table and has 43 points while Torino sit in 15th with 35 points after 35 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Bull took the initiative in the second half, with Mergim Vojvoda giving Torino the lead, 85 minutes in. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Federico Dimarco equalised for Verona just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Verona, Giangiacomo Magnani, Kevin Lasagna, Ebrima Colley and Federico Dimarco, came on for Pawel Dawidowicz, Eddie Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni and Federico Ceccherini. Torino brought on Lyanco, Sasa Lukic, Daniele Baselli, Simone Zaza and Federico Bonazzoli, to replace Nicolas N`Koulou, Tomas Rincon, Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti and Antonio Sanabria.

There were bookings for Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter and Nikola Kalinic from Verona. For Torino, Nicolas N`Koulou, Mergim Vojvoda and Rolando Mandragora saw yellow.

Verona will next play Crotone away, with Torino facing AC Milan at home.