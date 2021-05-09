Victory beyond reach for Frankfurt, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Mainz

On Sunday, Frankfurt and Mainz were held to a 1-1 draw at the Commerzbank Arena. Frankfurt arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen whilst Mainz were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen. After today's result, Frankfurt and Mainz currently occupy 5th and 12th spots in the table, with 57 points and 36 points respectively after 32 matches.

Mainz dominated the first half, with Karim Onisiwo finding the net, on 11 minutes, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Frankfurt took the lead in the second half, thanks to Ajdin Hrustic finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Frankfurt, Ajdin Hrustic, Stefan Ilsanker, Timothy Chandler, Amin Younes and Steven Zuber, came on for Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Erik Durm, Tuta and Daichi Kamada. Mainz replaced Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Levin Oztunali and Danny Latza with Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Leandro Martins.

The referee booked Filip Kostic and Ajdin Hrustic for Frankfurt.

Frankfurt will next travel to Schalke, while Mainz will face Borussia Dortmund at home.