Valencia run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Mestalla

Valencia beats Real Valladolid 3-0 on Sunday at the Mestalla. Valencia arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-2 to Barcelona while Valladolid secured a point against Real Betis in their previous match. As the table looks today, Valencia are currently 13th with 39 points from 35 matches, while Valladolid sit in 17th, with 31 points from 35.

Valencia started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Maxi Gomez opening the rout just before half-time

The Bats fought back, with an early 2nd effort from Maxi Gomez in the 48th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Thierry Correia made it 3-0 just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

For Valencia, Uros Racic, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Christian Oliva and Jason, came on for Kang In Lee, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Wass and Carlos Soler. Valladolid brought on Marcos De Sousa, Pablo Hervias, Kike Perez, Kenan Kodro and Kiko Olivas, to replace Jota, Ruben Alcaraz, Michel Herrero, Saidy Janko and Javi Sanchez.

Valencia will play their next fixture away against Seville, while Valladolid will face Villarreal at home.