No reply from Crotone, as Roma rampage to 5

Roma cruises against Crotone on a home win at the Stadio Olympico on Sunday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Roma were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Sampdoria. Crotone lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Internazionale. As the table looks today, Roma are currently 7th with 58 points from 35 matches, while Crotone sit in 20th, with 18 points from 35.

It was an impressive opening from Roma, with Borja Mayoral opening the rout just before half-time

Giallorossi continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Lorenzo Pellegrini finding the net at the 70 minute mark. The momentum was now with Roma, who then scored again through a second effort from Lorenzo Pellegrini, on 73 minutes to establish a 3-0. Roma looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the 78 minute mark to establish a 4-0. Roma then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Borja Mayoral just before the final whistle to make it 5-0.

For Roma, Juan Jesus, Davide Santon, Javier Pastore, Edoardo Bove and Nicola Zalewski, came on for Roger Ibanez, Bryan Reynolds, Pedro, Ebrima Darboe and Bryan Cristante. Crotone replaced Andrea Rispoli, Jacopo Petriccione, Niccolo Zanellato and Emmanuel Riviere with Arkadiusz Reca, Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali and Adam Ounas.

The referee booked Ebrima Darboe and Bryan Cristante for Roma.

Roma will next travel to Internazionale, while Crotone will face Hellas Verona at home.