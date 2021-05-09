Mission accomplished for Arsenal as they secure a 3-1 home win against West Brom

Arsenal eased past West Bromwich Albion in a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were looking to continue their run after winning last match. West Brom, on the other hand, were unable to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-1 draw. Following today's result, Arsenal and West Brom sit 9th, (52 points) and 19th, (26 points), in the table respectively, after 35 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for The Gunners, with Emile Smith-Rowe finding the net in the 29th minute. Arsenal then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Nicolas Pepe, 35 minutes in, which saw the first half end 2-0.

West Brom took the lead in the second half, thanks to Matheus Pereira finding the net at the 67 minute mark. Arsenal in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Willian. The final result, Arsenal 3, West Brom 1.

For Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, came on for Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe and Dani Ceballos. West Brom brought on Hal Robson-Kanu and Grady Diangana for Mbaye Diagne and Callum Robinson.

There were bookings for Dani Ceballos from Arsenal. For West Brom, Hal Robson-Kanu and Conor Gallagher saw yellow.

Arsenal will next travel to Chelsea, while West Brom will face Liverpool at home.