Manchester United celebrate 3-1 victory against Aston Villa

Manchester United enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. Villa were looking to continue their run, following a 2-1 victory against Everton whilst Man U had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Leeds United. As it stands, Villa are in 11th place on the table and has 48 points while Man U sit in 2nd with 70 points after 35 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Villa, with Bertrand Traore giving The Villa the lead in the 24th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Man U started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Bruno Fernandes finding the net, on 52 minutes. The Red Devils looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Mason Greenwood at the 56 minute mark to establish a 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Edinson Cavani just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Villa, Jacob Ramsey, Keinan Davis and Wesley, came on for Douglas Luiz, Ross Barkley and Anwar El Ghazi, Man U brought on Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic to replace Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

The referee booked four players. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn from Villa, who saw yellow cards and Ollie Watkins (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Man U Harry Maguire received yellows.

Villa will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Man U will face Leicester City at home.