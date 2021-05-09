Hertha play out a goal-less draw against Arminia at the Olympiastadion

Hertha were held to 0-0 draw by Arminia down on Sunday at the Olympiastadion. Hertha were looking for a victory following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach in their previous game. Arminia, on the other hand, were beaten 5-0 in the previous match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. As the table looks today, both teams are on 31 points and sit in 14th and 16th places respectively after 32 matches.

For Hertha, Jordan Torunarigha, Nemanja Radonjic, Javairo Dilrosun, Vladimir Darida and Dedryck Boyata, came on for Maximilian Mittelstadt, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Matheus Cunha, Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Tousart. Arminia brought on Fabian Kunze, Christian Gebauer, Sven Schipplock, Cebio Soukou and Mike Van der Hoorn, to replace Masaya Okugawa, Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer and Arne Maier.

There were bookings for Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida and Nemanja Radonjic from Hertha. For Arminia, Manuel Prietl, Cedric Brunner, Anderson Lucoqui and Fabian Kunze saw yellow.

Hertha next face FC Köln and Arminia are at home to Hoffenheim.