Eibar beat Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Eibar's 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, was hard fought at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Villarreal in their last match. Eibar were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Alaves in their last match. Following today's result, Getafe and Eibar currently occupy 15th and 20th spots in the league, with 34 points and 29 points respectively after 35 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Gunsmiths continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Recio just before the final whistle. The final result, Getafe 0, Eibar 1.

For Getafe, Sofiane Chakla, Chema, Carles Alena and Angel Rodriguez, came on for Djene, Enes Ünal, Allan Nyom and Nemanja Maksimovic. Eibar brought on Recio, to replace Edu Exposito.

There were bookings for David Timor from Getafe, and Kike and Pape Diop, for Eibar.

Getafe will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Eibar will face Real Betis at home.